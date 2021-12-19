‘CPEC part of broader, deeper Pak-China ties’

KARACHI: Chinese Consul General in Karachi, Mr. Li Bijian, has said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) remains a part of the much deeper, broader and comprehensive relationship between the two countries.

“Pak-China relations are much wider and broader than the CPEC,” he said during a visit to Bol Media Group’s head offices in Karachi earlier this week. The friendship between the two countries spans over seven decades now, encompassing close ties in a vast number of fields, he said. To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, the two sides have organized a series of people-to-people exchange activities and established multiple people-to-people exchange mechanisms, which consolidated the foundation of public opinion on both sides.

Mr. Li Bijian, a seasoned diplomat, has been serving as the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Karachi for the last two years. During his distinguished diplomatic career, Mr. Li has also served at some key stations including India, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Mr. Li, while talking to the members of the Bol Media Group’s senior editorial and management team, explained various facets of Pakistan-China relations, saying that the level of trust and cooperation between the two countries remain exemplary. “The Pak-China relationship goes beyond imaginations as the Chinese believe that we are one.”

The ambitious CPEC project — launched in 2015 — is just a continuation of the decades’ long friendship that has been cherished by inhabitants of this part of the Asian continent, he said.

The CPEC is seen as a game-changer for Pakistan’s economy once it is completed. Under the CPEC initiative, China is investing in a vast number of infrastructure and development projects ranging from the construction of roads, railways and a port to massive investments in the energy sector. So far, CPEC has made tremendous achievement to further promote the social and economic growth of Pakistan and improve the livelihood of Pakistan people. CPEC energy projects have contributed greatly to mitigate the power shortages. CPEC projects created cumulatively more than 70000 jobs, and directly or indirectly contributed to the social and economic development of Pakistan by purchasing the materials, equipment, cements, steals etc from the social markets. The projects management have been building schools, clinics, road and providing water, electricity etc to the residents in the neighborhood of the projects, and actively carrying out their social responsibilities.

He said that China remains committed to promoting peace, harmony and cooperation in the world and indulging in any “new cold war” is not its choice. “If this happens, the world will be divided into two blocs which is not in the interests of the members of international community, and will be not conducive for the interdependent global economy,” he said, expressing hopes that Washington and Beijing would eventually manage to work out their differences.

Commenting on the boycott of the Winter Olympics — scheduled in Beijing in February 2022– by the US and its allies, Li Bijian said that sports and politics should be kept separate. Officials from some countries might not attend the Winter Olympics but athletes will be participating and competing in the events, he said.

He also discussed the challenges faced by Afghanistan and expressed hope that the International community would help Afghans who have remained victims of one disaster after another. China is ready to cooperate with all countries in the region to realize the aspiration of common development and play a constructive role in regional peace, stability and development.

He also highlighted the Communist Party of China (CPC) centenary celebrations in the ongoing year, saying that its leadership has managed to transform China into an economic giant and bringing social welfare and fruits of economic boom to the common man.

Earlier, the Chinese Consul General visited various facilities at the Bol Media Group, which has the biggest and most modern media infrastructure in Pakistan. Mr. Li Bijian appreciated the Bol Media Group’s set-up and stressed the need for greater cooperation between the Pakistani and Chinese media outlets.