E-Pay Punjab revenue collection crosses Rs60 billion

LAHORE: E-Pay Punjab, a joint initiative of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Finance Department, has so far collected Rs60 billion revenue against 12.3 million transactions, a statement said on Thursday.

PITB chairman Azfar Manzoor said that the e-pay Punjab would continue to facilitate the citizens by enabling them to pay taxes online through a number of payment channels.

It was also informed during a progress review meeting, that e-Pay Punjab app has been downloaded 933,000 times. PITB director general IT-Operations Faisal Yousaf and other senior officials were also present at the meeting.

Offering online payments of 21 taxes and levies for 10 departments, e-Pay Punjab has collected a total revenue of Rs35.25 billion through sales tax, Rs10.5 billion in token tax, Rs8.25 billion property tax, and around Rs3 billion through traffic challans.

Automation of the online tax payment system through e-Pay Punjab has made government collections easier by making the payments process prompt and hassle-free through a number of payment channels.