Halliburton considers stake in Iraq oil field from Exxon
RIYADH: The US-based oil field service company, Halliburton, is in talks with Exxon Mobil about the sale of a stake in the huge West Qurna-1 oil field in southern Iraq.
Iraq will step in to buy the stake, if the talks with Halliburton fail, but it wants a US partner for Exxon’s stake, Bloomberg reported, citing the country’s Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar.
“Basra Oil wants to acquire Exxon’s stake, but to maintain the balance of partners and market, we support a US partner,” Abdul Jabbar said.
Earlier, Halliburton stated that reports the company is interested in buying Exxon’s stake are inaccurate.
Halliburton emerged as a potential buyer of the 32.7 per cent stake in West Qurna-1 some months ago.
Energy giant Exxon has been recently dissatisfied with West Qurna due strict contractual terms, OPEC supply constraints, and the current political instability.
Abdul Jabbar said that the Covid’s new strain hasn’t much impacted global oil demand. He is expecting Opec+ to increase production by 400,000 barrels next month.
He expects to sign a deal with Chevron Corporation in the first quarter of 2022 on a potential investment in the southern city of Nasiriya.
Read More
Petroleum prices to decrease: Sources
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has prepared a summary of...
China to open green channels, facilitate forex business during Winter Olympics
BEIJING -- China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has approved the...
China's cotton output slightly down in 2021
BEIJING -- China's cotton output went down slightly this year, official data...
US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat
WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused...
Aussie agricultural sector being undermined by frauds: Report
SYDNEY -- Australia's agricultural industries are losing hundreds of millions of dollars...