Imran Ahmed: An eye for opportunity

By improving its production efficiency, Engro Fertilizer can contribute up to $1.2 billion annually to the national exchequer, a senior official of the company said.

“By exporting 0.8 million tonnes of urea we can earn in the range of $500 million to $900 million, depending on the international prices. But by de-bottlenecking the production capacity the export proceeds can easily reach around $1.2 billion/annum,” Imran Ahmed, chief financial officer of Engro Fertilizer, said

“Besides gas monetisation and increasing the efficiency of our products, I am also looking forward to the Fertiliser Policy 2022, which will be a key enabler for our future growth,” he added.

Engro, as a company, is contemplating new projects worth over $2 billion in the near future. The details of the investment will be shared soon, he added.

Talking exclusively to BOL News, Imran Ahmed, a chartered accountant by profession, said the company also plans to enter the petrochemical business.

Engro Fertilizer is one of the leading urea manufacturing companies in Pakistan and, since its inception, it has come a long way to meet the fertiliser requirements of the country.

With the background of a lower middle-class family, Imran Ahmed rose to the top due to sheer hard work and professional commitment.

Before joining Engro, he worked for leading pharmaceutical and oil marketing companies in various senior positions. Imran Ahmed’s friendly and professional managerial skills played a great role in his growth as corporate executive.

We talked to him about the present state of the fertiliser industry and what sort of challenges and opportunities exist in this sector.

What challenges are you facing after joining Engro Fertilizer as CFO?

After working for over 15 years in the petroleum sector, obviously, I was expecting a lot of challenges when I joined Engro but instead of challenges I see a lot of opportunities. Since taking up this job, I am exploring these opportunities and some of them will transpire into real businesses in the days to come, InshaAllah.

What is your take on the general perception of working in a highly subsidised fertiliser sector?

Yes, one thing I want to make clear is that the fertiliser sector has definitely grown manifold just because the government supported it all the way. We believed that the Fertiliser Policy 2001 introduced by the then government was one of the most efficient policies one can imagine. In this policy it was clearly written that whatever benefit given to the industry will be passed on to the farmers and the industry significantly transferred this benefit to the growers. However, in our country, many sectors, despite getting a lot of subsidies and support from the government, don’t pass on the benefit to the end consumers.

Contrary to them, the benefits given to the fertiliser sector is quite visible and we’re selling urea at 85 per cent discount over the international import parity. One bag of urea sold at Rs10,000 discount over import parity and the subsidy we’re getting from the government is Rs800/bag. Let me tell you, this is not only happening nowadays, I can prove it with data of the last seven to nine years.

How much urea is required in Pakistan?

The demand of urea in the country is 6.2 million tonnes, whereas the production capacity we’ve right now is 7 million tonnes, which means that we have a surplus capacity of 0.8 million tonnes. for a long time, the fertiliser sector is requesting the government to allow this excess quantity to be exported so we can bring the much-needed foreign exchange to the country.

What is keeping Engro Fertilizer away from entering in the DAP business?

When Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim decided to start the DAP business, we were expanding our urea business. Fatima Fertilizer apart from urea also produces calcium ammonium nitrate, nitro phosphate and nitrogen phosphorus potassium. This shows that all companies have different methodologies and business models. As per our findings, urea will remain the major fertiliser for the farmers and that’s why we invested $1.2 billion on a new plant 10 years ago to enhance our production capacity. Just because of that the country has surplus production capacity of urea.

How much Engro Fertilizer has to suffer due to gas outages?

To be very honest, 10 years ago, Engro was on the verge of bankruptcy. In 2015, we were forced to do rescheduling and restructuring of our loans to avoid a default. But thanks to the then government that a tripartite arrangement was introduced, under which the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited’s responsibilities were shifted to Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL), which has been providing us the required gas since then. However, that experience made us cautious investors and now we think twice before committing to a new investment plan or a project.

Do you have any fear or see a risk owing to depleting gas reserves?

Various studies from the government and private sectors suggest Pakistan is short of gas but not for low BTU gas. There are different kinds of gases, there is a gas which is being used in stoves but it’s not a gas we use to produce urea. The reserves of Mari Shallow have been explored but at Mari Deep, it is yet to be explored to its full potential. There are significant unexplored gas reserves in Kandhkot, which are just 70 to 80km away from our plant. The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) discovered zinc gas and initial findings suggest we have reserves of almost one trillion cubic feet of zinc gas. With so much unexplored gas reserves, which is good for the fertiliser sector, I think there is no shortage of low BTU gas in the country.

Secondly, we’re assured that there will be no gas shortage for the fertiliser sector till 2029/30. A discussion regarding Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACG) is in progress, under which the cost of all gases will be combined and then one cost will be determined. We’re advocating for WACG and asking them not to give us gas on subsidised rates like any export-oriented industry, which gets a 10 per cent rebate on their exports, just because unlike other industries, we’re a globally competitive industry.

We believe that instead of subsidies, the government should give us WACG gas and allow us to operate through a free market mechanism. It is also written in a 2001 Fertilizer Policy that the price of fertiliser should be determined by the market forces so that the industry can prosper.

Do you think the government will allow you to fix urea prices?

Let me tell you that out of the total agricultural land in the country, around 50 per cent is owned by 10 per cent of feudal and big corporate farms owners, whereas the remaining of the 50 per cent is owned by 90 per cent of the small farmers. So we’re very strong proponents of giving direct subsidies to the small farmers who constitute 50 per cent of the farming community. But since subsidy is being given to the whole agriculture sector, the Zamindars and corporate farmers are reaping undue profits and getting bigger and bigger with the passage of time. We also think that the government should give subsidies to selective growers of palm oil or pulses, etc. But, unfortunately, in Pakistan, subsidies given to several sectors arise as a necessity, which they later considered as entitlement and this has been going on for decades and now they don’t want to get out of it.

What do you think is needed to attract more investment in the fertiliser sector?

The fertiliser sector has many products, the major ones are urea and DAP but there are other products, as well. As I said earlier, if the government allows us to export surplus urea it will give a huge boost to the industry and by incrementally importing some advanced and state-of-the-art machinery it can increase the surplus quantity for export from 0.8 million tonnes to 1.2 million tonnes in a short span of time. As far as other fertiliser products are concerned, we’ve to look at the economic viability and demand of that product, because sometimes imports are a more feasible option than the manufacturing because of the limited demand. But if the government feels that any other fertiliser product can generate the demand in the local market and increase the yields/acre of the crops, then it deserves subsidy and tariff protection for initial few years till it will become competitive.

If surplus urea exports are allowed, how much foreign exchange this industry can generate?

How do you see the investment climate in the country?

In my opinion, right now the government is considering giving industry some boost. Let me inform you that there are discussions in progress to introduce petrochemical policy and a new fertiliser policy to attract local and foreign investments. The positive aspect of the government initiatives is that it is approaching all the stakeholders and incorporating their suggestions in the policy framework, owing to which the textile sector has witnessed a boom.

The way new entrants in the auto and mobile phone sectors are making money is helping improve the investors’ confidence.

Engro as a company is contemplating new projects worth over $2 billion in the near future and we will soon share details of these projects.

After selling food business, is Engro Fertilizer introducing any new products?

We’re planning to enter in the petrochemical business and apart from that gas monetisation and increasing the efficiency of our products are the priority areas for Engro Corporation. I am also looking forward to the Fertiliser Policy 2022, which will be a key enabler for our future growth. The government is already in the phase of drafting that policy in consultation with all the stakeholders and it is expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2022.