Pak-China relations are exceptional: Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA), Dr Moeed Yusuf said that Pakistan’s relations with China are exceptional.

“We want good relations with all countries besides promoting exports,” he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government is paying special attention to expedite exports, he stated.

“Pakistan is keen to have good relations with all countries and also wants to promote exports with them,” he added.

The statement comes after media reports emerged of the project completion deadline of five projects being extended.

Responding to a question over the extension of deadlines on five projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Yusuf said that the decision was taken keeping in view payment capacity issues.

He further stated that it would take some time to come out of this situation.

Commenting on Pakistan’s decision to turn down United States invitation for Islamabad to join the virtual Summit for Democracy, the NSA said that the country would participate if a similar event was organized next year.

What is Summit for Democracy?

According to the State Department, the United States is holding a two-day virtual Summit for Democracy as per the vision of the Biden-Harris Administration.

The summit is being hosted by US President Joe Biden to “bring together leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector” to set an “affirmative agenda for democratic renewal”. The moot will also focus on tackling the “greatest threats faced by democracies today through collective action”.