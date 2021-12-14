Rabab Hashim Opens Up About Her Arrange Marriage

Rabab Hashim tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with Sohaib Shamshad in 2020 amidst covid lockdown. Rabab now explained things regarding her arrange marriage and it leaves the fans shocked.

Read more: Rabab Hashim: These wedding photos will make you fall in love with her

It came to our knowledge that the couple was paired by a match maker run by Mrs. Khan, as claimed by her official Facebook page. Rabab recently opened up on her arrange marriage setup in a magazine interview saying,

“You could say that it was an arrange marriage, both of us were the sort of people who had one thing in common; neither of us wanted to get married. Since both of us are extremely career-oriented people, we wanted to just focus on that and not get married.”

“Our Families took upon theirselves, and somehow they wanted to get us married, then happened covid, which gave our parents a way to pressure us for marriage. Our families already knew each other.” That is how we got married, concluded the actor.

Read more: Rabab Hashim All Smiles As She Poses For Eid With Her Hubby