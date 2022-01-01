‘FBR witnesses record tax collection of Rs2,920 billion in second quarter of FY21-22’

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that record tax collection of Rs 2,920 billion by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) with an increase of 32% in the second quarter of the current financial year reflected the best economic activities in the country

Read more: FBR defers implementation of property valuation till January 16, 2022

In a tweet on Saturday. he said that the collected amount was Rs 287 billion more than the tax target of 2,633 billion.

رواں مالی سال کی دوسری سہ ماہی میں FBRکی جانب سے 32%اضافہ کیساتھ 2920ارب کی ریکارڈ ٹیکس وصولیاں بہترین معاشی سرگرمیوں کی عکاسی کررہی ہے

یہ 2633ارب کے ٹیکس ہدف سےبھی 287ارب زیادہ ہے۔گزشتہ سال اسی مدت میں2204ارب کاٹیکس اکٹھا ہوا تھا

صرف دسمبر کے مہینے میں600ارب کا ٹیکس اکٹھا کیاگیا pic.twitter.com/AnBvvl6qI0 — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) January 1, 2022

In the same period last year, 2204 billion taxes were collected, said the minister and added that Rs 600 billion tax had been collected in December 2021 alone.

Govt’s efforts to minimise economic implications of Covid-19

According to Habib, the PTI government made significant efforts to minimise the economic implications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore on Saturday, he claimed that the government had introduced a number of projects for the welfare of the people.

Read more: FBR gears up to broaden tax base; action against defaulters on the cards

Habib said people of the country voted for Prime Minister Imran Khan as they believe and support his vision to bring about real change and put the country on way to progress and prosperity.