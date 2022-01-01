‘FBR witnesses record tax collection of Rs2,920 billion in second quarter of FY21-22’

APP News Agency

01st Jan, 2022. 04:02 pm

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that record tax collection of Rs 2,920 billion by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) with an increase of 32% in the second quarter of the current financial year reflected the best economic activities in the country

Read more: FBR defers implementation of property valuation till January 16, 2022

In a tweet on Saturday. he said that the collected amount was Rs 287 billion more than the tax target of 2,633 billion.

In the same period last year, 2204 billion taxes were collected, said the minister and added that Rs 600 billion tax had been collected in December 2021 alone.

Govt’s efforts to minimise economic implications of Covid-19

According to Habib, the PTI government made significant efforts to minimise the economic implications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore on Saturday, he claimed that the government had introduced a number of projects for the welfare of the people.

Read more: FBR gears up to broaden tax base; action against defaulters on the cards

Habib said people of the country voted for Prime Minister Imran Khan as they believe and support his vision to bring about real change and put the country on way to progress and prosperity.

Read More

11 mins ago
Businessmen condemn hike in petroleum prices

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)’s Businessmen...
26 mins ago
RCEP to catalyse sustainable economic recovery: Asean official

JAKARTA: The entry into force of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)...
39 mins ago
PIA to restart Europe flights in first quarter of 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be flying to Europe in...
50 mins ago
Goodbye to 2021’s loose money and hello to 2022’s inflation fighting

LONDON: From the great lockdown, to the great rebound? At the start...
1 hour ago
How Saudi economy came out of the pandemic in 2021

RIYADH: The Saudi economy recovered in 2021 after a tough year of...
2 hours ago
Food inflation rises to 22-month high of 12.3% in December

KARACHI: The headline or food inflation based on the Consumer Price Index...