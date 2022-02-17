Peshawar BRT receives International Gold Standard Award

Pakistan is the 7th country to win the IGSS award as only six countries have so far received this honour in the public transport sector. Image: File

The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has achieved yet another laurel by attaining the status of International Gold Standard Service (IGSS).

Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash, while addressing a function in this regard on Thursday said Pakistan is the 7th country to win the IGSS award as only six countries have so far received this honour in the public transport sector.

He informed that the BRT has also made a world record by obtaining 97 points out of 100 for the IGGS award, adding no other country has so far scored that many points for the award.

The minister said BRT has earned its place in the world’s best commuting facility services.

The credit for this achievement, he said, goes to the best efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, the staff of BRT, its officers, services providers, and all other relevant institutions.

Bangash said BRT is providing the best possible commuting facilities to its passengers.

