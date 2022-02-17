Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 04:41 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Peshawar BRT receives International Gold Standard Award

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 04:41 pm

Pakistan is the 7th country to win the IGSS award as only six countries have so far received this honour in the public transport sector. Image: File

The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has achieved yet another laurel by attaining the status of International Gold Standard Service (IGSS).

Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash, while addressing a function in this regard on Thursday said Pakistan is the 7th country to win the IGSS award as only six countries have so far received this honour in the public transport sector.

He informed that the BRT has also made a world record by obtaining 97 points out of 100 for the IGGS award, adding no other country has so far scored that many points for the award.

Read more: BRT Peshawar gets ‘honourable mention’ in Sustainable Transport Award 2022

The minister said BRT has earned its place in the world’s best commuting facility services.

The credit for this achievement, he said, goes to the best efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, the staff of BRT, its officers, services providers, and all other relevant institutions.

Bangash said BRT is providing the best possible commuting facilities to its passengers.

Read more: Peshawar BRT Scam: No action against K-P govt yet despite Rs75billion loss

Earlier, the BRT had also received the certificate of International Sustainable Award by the International Transport Organisation while the United Nations Women also honoured the BRT for providing the best and safe travelling facility to the women.

Read More

2 hours ago
Entire nation in coma over increase in petrol price: Yousaf Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on...
3 hours ago
Polling on vacant Senate seat of Faisal Vawda to be held on March 9

Sindh Election Commission has announced an election programme for the seat of...
3 hours ago
Bill Gates appreciates Covid-19 response efforts in Pakistan during first ever visit

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates arrived in Islamabad on his first-ever visit to...
4 hours ago
Maryam Nawaz slams NAB as it seeks adjournment in Avenfield reference

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz while addressing...
5 hours ago
PM Imran Khan launches Scholarship Complaint Portal for students

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched Scholarship Complaint Portal for...
5 hours ago
Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses Pakistani community at Expo 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Tecno Camon 16
10 mins ago
Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Tecno Camon 16 Premier costs Rs. 39,999. The retail...
Rupee
11 mins ago
Rupee continues recovery for second straight day

KARACHI: The rupee gained 28 paisas against the dollar on Thursday as...
Suzuki Swift
17 mins ago
Suzuki may begin bookings for the new Swift as early as next week.

The approaching release of the new Suzuki Swift is causing quite a...
Samsung
21 mins ago
Samsung is set to reveal foldable phones just before the Mobile World Congress (MWC)

Samsung has confirmed that a totally virtual keynote would be held on...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600