Petrol price increased by Rs12.03 per litre to Rs159.86

The PTI government has again increased petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) product prices.

The price of petrol has been raised by Rs12.03 per litre to Rs 159.86, High Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs9.53 to Rs154.15, Kerosene by Rs10.08 to Rs126.56 while Light Diesel Oil (LDO) by Rs9.43 to Rs123.97.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain has linked the increase in the rates of POL products to an increase in the prices of crude oil in the international market and crisis in Ukraine.

He added that the prices of petroleum products are showing a drastic increase in the international market and presently are at the highest level since 2014.

As per media reports, Prime Minister Imran Khan deferred the last review of petroleum products’ prices and advised against the summary of OGRA,” said the finance division. But later, increase in prices of POL products have been notified.