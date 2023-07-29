PTI suspends membership of 22 more leaders

Basic membership of Mahmood Khan and others suspended.

Secretary General PTI issued formal notification.

Earlier, PTI had terminated membership of Pervez Khattak.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued a notification to suspend the basic membership of 22 more leaders for deviating from the party policy.

A formal notification was issued under the signature of Secretary General PTI Umar Ayub according to which the basic membership of Mahmood Khan, Zia Bangash, and Shaukat Ali was terminated.

According to the notification, the party membership of Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Ehtisham Javed Akbar, and Agha Ikramullah Gandapur was terminated while Iqbal Wazir, Zahoor Shakir, Wilson Wazir, and Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq were also expelled from the party.

Similarly, Syed Iqbal Mian, Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal, Sher Akbar Khan, Shah Faisal Khan, Saleh Muhammad, Mufti Ubaidullah Khan, Nadeem Khayal Khan, Muhammad Shafiq Afridi, and Muhammad Didar were terminated from their primary membership. PTI also expelled Mohibullah Khan, Ibrahim Khattak, and Ahmad Hussain Shah from the party.

Earlier, PTI had terminated the primary party membership of former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak. PTI issued a show-cause notice to Pervez Khattak on 21 June 2023, after which his party membership was terminated for non-response.

After the violent incidents of May 9, Pervez Khattak disappeared from the public scene. Later, he announced his resignation as President of PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on June 1.