IIOJK people to celebrate Aug 14 as Jashn-e-Azadi: APHC

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference, while felicitating the people and the Government of Pakistan on the eve of their Independence Day, has said that the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir will celebrate August 14 as ‘Jashn-e-Azadi’ and observe August 15, India’s Independence Day, as Black Day.

The APHC spokesman, in a statement in Srinagar, said India has no right to celebrate its Independence Day as it has held the land of Jammu and Kashmir illegally.

He deplored that all basic human rights and civil liberties had been ruthlessly snatched by India in the occupied territory.

APHC leaders Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Javed Ahmad Mir, Zamrooda Habib, Farida Behanji, Mir Shahid Saleem, Narendar Singh Khalsa, Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, Democratic Freedom Party, Tehreek-e-Istaqamat, Democratic Hurriyat Front and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League in their statements in Srinagar said, Pakistan is center of hope for the entire Muslim Ummah.

They prayed for peace, prosperity and stability of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, despite the heavy deployment of Indian troops and surveillance cameras, posters have appeared in Srinagar and other areas of the territory with messages of greetings to the people of Pakistan on their Independence Day.

On the other hand, India has stepped up brutalities in the occupied territory ahead of its Independence Day on 15th August. Special motor vehicle check-points have also been set up on all main roads in the territory.

Indian troops, today, launched cordon and search operations in over one dozen villages in Poonch district alone.

The operations were jointly launched by Indian army, police and paramilitary forces in Salwah, Sarooti, Gursai Top, Sanai, Keri Kanga and Terkhara and other areas of the district.