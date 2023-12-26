PHC restores PTI’s bat symbol

PHC Judge Justice Kamran Hayat heard case.

ECP decision suspended until case is decided.

Double Bench will hear case after winter vocation.

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court(PHC) suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) decision nullifying PTI’s intra-party elections and revoking election symbol and restored bat symbol.

The court issued stay-order on the decision of the Election Commission after the arguments were completed. According to the court decision, the decision of the Election Commission will be suspended until the case is decided.

The court has said that the case should be heard in a double bench first after the holidays are over.

In the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the Peshawar High Court, the petitioners challenging intra-party election and ECP were also made parties, while the decision of the ECP was requested to be annulled.

On the request of PTI, Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel heard while PTI’s lawyers Ali Zafar, Babar Awan and Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar himself gave arguments.

Earlier, Peshawar High Court (PHC) started hearing the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI) plea challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict over declaring the intra-party election illegal and revoking its electoral symbol, Bat.

The PHC Judge Justice Kamran Hayat Miankel is hearing the case.

Led by Barrister Gohar and Ali Zafar, PTI’s legal team including Barrister Gohar and Sher Afzal Marwat filed the plea in the Peshawar High Court (PHC), seeking the suspension of the ECP decision.

Lawyer Ali Zafar said the party was given 20 days for holding elections and it held internal party polls on December 2 in Peshawar.

The ECP admitted the veracity of the intra-party elections and issued a certificate to the party.

He said that later the ECP withdrew the electoral symbol objecting to the party’s election commissioner.

“The ECP’s order is illegal and unconstitutional,” he said adding that since their symbol was withdrawn they could not participate in the polls as a political party, hence they would also lose the reserved seats which were divided among political parties.