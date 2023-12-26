Advertisement
PTI files contempt of court petition against ECP in Supreme Court

PTI files contempt of court petition against ECP in Supreme Court

  • “Secretary ECP did not address complaints”.
  • “PTI candidates were harassed and arrested”.
  • The strict action should be taken against violators.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) filed a contempt of court petition in the Supreme Court on the issue of non-implementation of the orders regarding the provision of a level playing field to the party.

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court for non-implementation of the decision to provide a level playing field.

It has been stated in the petition that the Secretary Election Commission did not address the complaints despite the court order of December 22 and PTI candidates were harassed and arrested despite the clear orders of the Supreme Court.

According to the text of the petition, IG Punjab is the mastermind of the actions against PTI, strict action should be taken against those who violate the court order.

The petition has requested that PTI candidates be allowed to hold rallies and meetings and be heard immediately.

PHC restores PTI’s bat symbol
PHC Judge Justice Kamran Hayat heard case. ECP decision suspended until case...

Earlier, Peshawar High Court(PHC) suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) decision nullifying PTI’s intra-party elections and revoking election symbol and restored bat symbol.

