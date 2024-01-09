Charity match between Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka called off

Osaka and Raducanu’s planned charity match was called off.

Osaka returned to tennis after childbirth and ankle injury.

Raducanu played in Auckland after wrist and ankle surgeries.

Advertisement

Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka’s scheduled charity match in Melbourne before the Australian Open was called off on Tuesday.

The pair was scheduled to square off at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday prior to the start of the year’s first major on Sunday, January 16.

The match was supposed to feature Donna Vekic as Osaka’s replacement after the former World No. 1 withdrew from it on Monday night. However, the organizers have already stated that the match will not go forward.

After missing the Pan Pacific Trophy in September 2022 due to a knee ailment, Osaka returned to the court in the Brisbane International. In July, she also gave birth for the first time.

The 2021 US Open champion Raducanu was sidelined for most of 2023 due to surgery on his ankle and wrist, but this week in Auckland, he returned to action after an eight-month absence.

Before the Australian Open begins, neither player will play in another match.

Advertisement

Before, Osaka was overjoyed to discover how much her fans loved her most recent comeback.

“I just really appreciate people coming out and cheering for me, because I feel there was a time that I was just a little kid trying to watch my role models play,” Osaka said.

“So it feels really surreal sometimes to be playing on these courts.”

Meanwhile, Raducanu opened up about the expectations that followed her New York triumph.

“Overall, I’m feeling positive and lighter. I think that for two years after the U.S. Open I felt maybe a bit more weight on my shoulders, but now I feel completely fresh,” Raducanu said.

Since her victory at Flushing Meadows, Raducanu has not advanced past the second round of a major, which has drawn criticism.

Advertisement

“It’s nice not to have three casts on you,” she added. “So just moving around and showering, (doing) everything you really appreciate, being able to do your own hair, stuff like that. I’m just happy to be back playing.”

Since her victory at Flushing Meadows, Raducanu has not advanced past the second round of a major, which has drawn criticism.

“It’s nice not to have three casts on you,” she added. “So just moving around and showering, (doing) everything you really appreciate, being able to do your own hair, stuff like that. I’m just happy to be back playing.”

Also Read Emma Raducanu enters Australian Open main draw Emma Raducanu enters the Australian Open main draw. Raducanu missed direct entry...