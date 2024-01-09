Henry reveals hidden battle with depression

Thierry Henry publicly admits struggling with depression.

He is a renowned striker for Arsenal and France.

He played for prestigious clubs like Barcelona and Juventus.

Advertisement

Thierry Henry has been candid about his struggles with mental health, stating that he “must have been in depression” for the most of his professional life.

In 2014, the former striker for Arsenal and France concluded his illustrious 20-year club career. He also played for the New York Red Bulls, Monaco, Juventus, and Barcelona.

Before moving to FC Barcelona, where he won two La Liga titles and the Champions League, he scored 228 goals for Arsenal in his two stints there.

“Throughout my career, and since I was born, I must have been in depression,” Henry told The Diary Of A CEO podcast.

“Did I know it? No. Did I do something about it? No. But I adapted to a certain way.”

Advertisement Thierry Henry (EXCLUSIVE): “I Cried Every Single Day”, Dealing With Depression, My Childhood Trauma & Fighting For My Dad’s Love! I had the pleasure of sitting down with one of the Gods of the game – Thierry Henry. During our conversation, we discussed things that he’s never… pic.twitter.com/COSMAEvcvi — Steven Bartlett (@StevenBartlett) January 8, 2024

When Henry was managing Major League Soccer team Montreal during the Covid-19 outbreak, he was also going through a tough period since he was “crying almost every day.”

Advertisement

“I was in isolation in Montreal, and not being able to see my kids for a year was tough,” he stated.

“Tears were coming alone. Why I don’t know, but maybe they were there for a very long time.”

In addition to managing Arsenal’s young teams, the World Cup champion served as Belgium’s assistant coach and head coach of Monaco and Montreal Impact. He is the France Under-21 team’s head coach at the moment.

Also Read Thierry Henry is one of the best strikers for me, says Robert Pires Robert Pires believes Thierry Henry was one of best strikers ever to...