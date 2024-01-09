Police arrest PTI founder in GHQ attack case

ISLAMABAD: Founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) was also arrested in the General Headquarters(GHQ) attack case on May 09.

Judge Malik Ejaz of the Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court heard the case in which the PTI founder was summoned to the court, but the jail authorities refused to produce him, after which his appearance was ensured through a video link.

During the hearing, SHO R.A Bazar Police Station requested a physical remand of Imran Khan, which was rejected by the court.

The court said that all the cases related to May 9 in which Imran Khan is named will be investigated in Adiala Jail.

Earlier, Supreme Court asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to provide a response to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) report in a case related to ensuring a level playing field before the upcoming elections.

Chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, the three-member bench, including Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali, conducted the hearing, which was live-streamed on the Supreme Court’s website.