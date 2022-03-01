World Book Day 2022: The most-loved children’s story books

To commemorate World Book Day 2022, retailer Bensons for Beds has compiled a list of the top ten bedtime stories in the UK that parents enjoy reading to their children. The brand dug into search data to discover the current, most popular bedtime stories for children in the UK, as well as which top titles encourage little ones to sleep soundly.

With over 33,000 online monthly searches, ‘The Gruffalo’ came out on top, followed by ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ and ‘The Tiger Who Came for Tea’ in second and third place, respectively. Julia Donaldson is the most well-known children’s author, with five of her books ranking in the top ten.

Classic stories, such as Beatrix Potter's "The Tale of Peter Rabbit," are still popular among children today.

The most-loved bedtime stories: