01st Mar, 2022. 06:04 pm
World Book Day 2022: The most-loved children’s story books

World Book Day 2022

To commemorate World Book Day 2022, retailer Bensons for Beds has compiled a list of the top ten bedtime stories in the UK that parents enjoy reading to their children. The brand dug into search data to discover the current, most popular bedtime stories for children in the UK, as well as which top titles encourage little ones to sleep soundly.

With over 33,000 online monthly searches, ‘The Gruffalo’ came out on top, followed by ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ and ‘The Tiger Who Came for Tea’ in second and third place, respectively. Julia Donaldson is the most well-known children’s author, with five of her books ranking in the top ten.

Classic stories, such as Beatrix Potter’s “The Tale of Peter Rabbit,” are still popular among children today. Dr. Seuss’s Dr. Seuss’s Dr. Seuss’s Dr. Seuss’s Dr. Seuss

The  most-loved bedtime stories:

  1. The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson
  2. The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle
  3. The Tiger Who Came to Tea by Judith Kerr
  4. Zog and the Flying Doctors by Julia Donaldson
  5. The Highway Rat by Julia Donaldson
  6. The Gruffalo’s Child by Julia Donaldson
  7. The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter
  8. The Cat in the Hat by Dr Seuss
  9. Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak

