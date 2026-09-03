Pakistan shows economic progress but faces implementation gaps in 2026: ICMA

Pakistan has made visible strides in macroeconomic stabilization during the first half of 2026, but persistent implementation gaps and structural risks continue to hinder the translation of policy momentum into measurable improvements in citizens' daily lives.

KARACHI: Pakistan has made visible strides in macroeconomic stabilization during the first half of 2026, but persistent implementation gaps and structural risks continue to hinder the translation of policy momentum into measurable improvements in citizens' daily lives, according to a new accountability assessment released by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan.

The ICMA Accountability Report 2026, titled "Progress from Policy Momentum to Measurable Outcomes," evaluates government performance against public priorities identified in the ICMA Outlook Survey 2026. The survey found that 90% of Pakistanis ranked politics, jobs, inflation, and extreme weather as their top concerns for the year.

Economic Stabilization Shows Promise

The economy accelerated to 3.70% in fiscal year 2026, up from 3.18% the previous year, driven by effective macroeconomic management, fiscal discipline, and reforms under the International Monetary Fund's Extended Fund Facility program.

The fiscal deficit narrowed to 0.7% of GDP during July-March 2026 from 2.6% the same period last year. Workers' remittances rose 8.2%, and the exchange rate remained stable at Rs. 281.1 per U.S. dollar.

Inflation averaged 6.2% during July-April, with core inflation declining significantly from the previous year. The State Bank of Pakistan maintained its policy rate at 11.5%, citing cost-push factors rather than demand-pull pressures as the primary drivers of inflation.

"The government's coordinated approach, combining fiscal consolidation, monetary prudence, exchange rate stability, and IMF-mandated reforms has successfully stabilized the economy," the report noted.

Youth and Digital Initiatives Launched

The government approved the National Youth Employment Policy and allocated Rs. 3,915.24 million through a Technical Supplementary Grant for the Prime Minister Youth Skill Development Programme.

New initiatives include the Digital Youth Hub, the National Artificial Intelligence Advancement Initiative with seven planned AI hubs, and the expansion of Daanish Schools with AI-based learning components.

The Matric-Tech program, approved at Rs. 2.69 billion, will be rolled out in all federal schools in Islamabad with vertical integration into intermediate-level higher education.

Climate-related allocations totaled Rs. 690,000 million in FY2026-27, including Rs. 214,000 million in direct spending and Rs. 476,000 million in green subsidies.

Implementation Gaps Persist

Despite policy advancements, the report identified significant implementation gaps in several areas:

Employment, AI, and entrepreneurship programs remain at an early stage with limited measurable outcomes Climate resilience and digital public service reforms have progressed but implementation remains uneven Investment initiatives are not yet fully translating into job creation, technology transfer, and industrial growth

Structural Risks Remain

The assessment highlighted continuing structural risks, including external financing dependence, high debt-servicing obligations that constrain fiscal space for development spending, and partially implemented State-Owned Enterprise reforms.

Political and institutional uncertainty continues to affect policy continuity and implementation, according to the report.

International Partnerships Strengthened

Pakistan has actively strengthened partnerships with China, Gulf countries, Central Asia, and the United States through trade deals and investment frameworks.

CPEC Phase-II remains active with a $13 billion project pipeline. The government-led Pakistan-China Business Conference in Hangzhou secured $1.22 billion in B2B agreements.

Pakistan and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding to advance cooperation on the Roosevelt Hotel redevelopment.

What Citizens Want

The ICMA survey found that 86% of Pakistanis called for an end to failed policies, political conflicts, and loan resilience in 2026. Meanwhile, 84% called for jobs and education as priority actions.

Efficient public services were identified by 63% of respondents as the change that would most improve daily life.

The government has taken steps toward digital governance transformation, including Rs. 800 million allocated for the establishment of the Asan Khidmat Centre in Islamabad and consideration of artificial intelligence integration for revenue administration.

Path Forward

The report emphasizes that Pakistan's path forward must rest on three pillars: investment in human capital, institutional strengthening, and climate resilience.

"Converting policy momentum into measurable outcomes requires sustained implementation and stronger institutional capacity," the report concluded.

ICMA Vice President and Chairman of the Research and Publications Committee Muhammad Yasin, FCMA, stated, "This assessment is both a recognition of progress and a reminder of the work ahead. It calls for sustained reform momentum, effective execution, and inclusive strategies to transform policy into tangible improvements in livelihoods, governance, and resilience for the people of Pakistan."



