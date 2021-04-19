Karachi: Police arrest TTP terrorist Usman Ghani from Malir

Adsense 300×250

On Monday, Police arrested a terrorist associated with the banned outfit, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from Malir area of Karachi.

According to the details, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Syed Irfan Ali Bahadur, said that security officials during a raid in Malir area arrested a hardcore terrorist belonging to TTP.

‘The terrorist named ‘Usman Ghani’ alias Irfan is associated with TTP’s Bajauri group and is trained from Afghanistan, said SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur.

The SSP said that the arrested terrorist was involved in an attack over security forces in Charmang area of Bajaur, in which a sepoy was martyred. He was in contact with accomplices through Facebook.

In addition to this SSP Malir said that Usman Ghani went to Afghanistan for training in 2019, where he met Taliban Commander Qari Ubaidullah alias Qari Saqib, adding that he knows the hidden ways to reach Afghanistan from Bajaur.

Moreover, during the raid police also seized illegal weapons and ammunition from the terrorist’s possession. Whereas a case has also been registered against the arrested terrorist.

As per security officials the interrogation from the TTP terrorist is underway and more arrests are also expected in near future.