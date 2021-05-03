Double Click 970×250

Balochistan: CTD Foils Major Terror Bid In Dera Bugti

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 05:59 pm
Adsense 300×600
Balochistan: CTD Foils Major Terror Bid In Dera Bugti

In the Dera Bugti district of Balochistan, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled major terrorist incidents by taking timely action.

According to CTD officials, a large number of arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists’ hideout in Suri Nala.

CTD officials further said that the weapons include anti-tank mines, mortar shells, remote control devices and explosives.

In addition to landmines and Kalashnikovs, dozens of rounds were also recovered from the hideout, the officials added.

Authorities say the weapons were hidden to damage national installations, railway tracks, gas pipelines and power transmission lines.

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

Mashal Khan engagement
45 mins ago
After Ali Ansari got engaged, did Mashal Khan get engaged too?

Recently, after pictures of actress Saboor Aly and actor Ali Ansari's baak...
Barcelona: Catholic Church Opens Doors For Ramadan Iftar Dinners
52 mins ago
Barcelona: Catholic Church Opens Doors For Ramadan Iftar Dinners

The pandemic in the Spanish city of Barcelona makes it difficult for...
COVID-19 Nasal Spray
1 hour ago
COVID-19 Nasal Spray: Is It the Best Answer Against the Looming Pandemic?

COVID-19 Nasal Spray: To ward off Coronavirus – a squirt in the...
Minal Khan
1 hour ago
Minal Khan Requests Everyone To Follow COVID-19 SOPs

As the coronavirus cases in Pakistan have been increasing day by day,...
PML-N's Demand To Hand Over Polling Box To Army Was Beyond Comprehension: Bilawal
1 hour ago
PML-N’s Demand To Hand Over Polling Box To Army Was Beyond Comprehension: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the main...
Gold Rate
1 hour ago
Gold Rate In Pakistan: Price Of Gold Increased On 3rd May 2021

Gold prices have increased on the first day (3rd May 2021) of...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Mashal Khan engagement
45 mins ago
After Ali Ansari got engaged, did Mashal Khan get engaged too?

Recently, after pictures of actress Saboor Aly and actor Ali Ansari's baak...
Barcelona: Catholic Church Opens Doors For Ramadan Iftar Dinners
52 mins ago
Barcelona: Catholic Church Opens Doors For Ramadan Iftar Dinners

The pandemic in the Spanish city of Barcelona makes it difficult for...
COVID-19 Nasal Spray
1 hour ago
COVID-19 Nasal Spray: Is It the Best Answer Against the Looming Pandemic?

COVID-19 Nasal Spray: To ward off Coronavirus – a squirt in the...
Minal Khan
1 hour ago
Minal Khan Requests Everyone To Follow COVID-19 SOPs

As the coronavirus cases in Pakistan have been increasing day by day,...