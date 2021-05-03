Balochistan: CTD Foils Major Terror Bid In Dera Bugti

In the Dera Bugti district of Balochistan, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled major terrorist incidents by taking timely action.

According to CTD officials, a large number of arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists’ hideout in Suri Nala.

CTD officials further said that the weapons include anti-tank mines, mortar shells, remote control devices and explosives.

In addition to landmines and Kalashnikovs, dozens of rounds were also recovered from the hideout, the officials added.

Authorities say the weapons were hidden to damage national installations, railway tracks, gas pipelines and power transmission lines.