Hammad Azhar denies reports of increasing electricity prices

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

21st May, 2021. 09:39 pm
Hammad Azhar

It was earlier announced that the electricity price will be increased by Rs1.72 per unit, however, Hammad Azhar on Friday has denied all the reports.

The Minister for Energy took to the micro-blogging site to clarify that the government is not increasing the electricity price.

“It is important to clarify that a Quarterly Tariff Adjustment is expiring in October and a new one will be replacing it,” said Hammad Azhar.

The Minister for Energy went on to say that the net increase in the electricity unit price will be only .08 paisa/unit.

Hammad Azhar also said that the federal cabinet did not approve an immediate increase in the price of electricity despite the recommendation of NEPRA.

The Ministry of Power has been directed to request NEPRA to reconsider the decision so that the price of electricity remains the same and should only increase eight paise in October.

