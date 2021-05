PML-N leader Khush Akhtar Subhani Passes Away

Former provincial minister Chaudhry Akhtar Wario’s son and Punjab Assembly member Khush Akhtar Subhani has passed away on Sunday (today).

PML-N’s Punjab Assembly Khush Akhtar Subhani was undergoing treatment at a local hospital for two weeks.

Subhani was a MPA from Sialkot. He was a member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab since August 2018.

