Men Are Not Robots, If Women Wear Fewer Clothes, It Will Have Impact: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that men are not robots, if a woman wears fewer clothes, it will have an impact on men.

In an interview with journalist Jonathan Swan on Axios on HBO, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that we do not have discos or nightclubs in Pakistan, it is a completely different society, when you raise temptation within society, young people have nowhere to go.

On the question of whether the choice of women’s clothing is really the cause of sexual violence against them? The Prime Minister said that it depends on the society in which you live.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks for increasing rape cases in the society have brought storm all over social media as people are calling out the premier for linking physical abuse to indecency.

PM Imran made these comments during a session wherein he was taking calls from the public when a citizen had asked what the PTI government planned to do in the light of rising incidents of sexual violence, especially against children.

To which the Prime Minister had said that the spread of ‘obscenity’ has an effect on society and is the reason for rising sexual assault cases.

He said that these cases cannot be fought only legally, these wars have to be fought by the society together.

“When Bollywood started adopting Hollywood, there were situations where Delhi is now being called the rap capital,” he added.

The Prime Minister had said that “behind the veil orders in religion is the same philosophy to protect the family system.”

PM Imran added, “In any society where vulgarity is prevalent, there are consequences.” However, his point of view regarding widespread “temptation” by how women dress, has triggered many human rights organizations and hundreds of individuals as they demand an apology by the premier.

With many criticizing the Prime Minister, there are some people backing him saying “his words have been taken out of context and a big ruckus has been created”.