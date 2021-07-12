Pakistan Earns Whopping $10mn From CanSino Bio Vaccine Phase 3 Trials

Major General Amir Ikram revealed that Pakistan has earned $10 million from conducting three-phase trials of the Chinese vaccine CanSino.

The head of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) was addressing a function in the city where he revealed that many countries want to hold their Phase 3 trials in Pakistan. “These experiments can bring in millions of dollars,” he said.

He further said that Pakistan has also started the co-production of the COVID-19 vaccine with Ecdos adenovirus (Ad5) in combination with Kenso Bio at NIH Islamabad, and claimed that within a year, He expects to earn about 30 million. Joint vaccine development in the country.

Furthermore, he said, “These projects have opened the door to many such opportunities for Pakistan and now a number of biotechnology companies from the UK, Korea, Japan and indeed China have agreed to conduct Phase-II clinical trials of their vaccines in Pakistan.

3.5% Of Population In Pakistan Is Vaccinated Against Coronavirus, Statistics

The government is continuously trying to inoculate against Coronavirus, the govt has also campaigned to vaccinate as many people as possible against the novel coronavirus, but only 3.5% of the population in the country has been vaccinated so far.

According to the report, only 3.5% of the 100 million people qualified for the anti-coronavirus inoculation have been fully vaccinated, stated the report.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, a total of 17,390,346 vaccine shots have been delivered across the country as of July 6.

Statistics show that more than 14% of the population has been partly vaccinated, while 290,377 vaccine shots were managed across the country yesterday, July 5.