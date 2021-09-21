Waqar Zaka is partnering and investing at NED University

Waqar Zaka is partnering and investing at NED University to introduce the first metaverse project of Pakistan.

It would be a great use case for his earlier launched blockchain-based project formed by a similar University, TenUp.

TenUp is Pakistan’s first blockchain-based product that is listed on the world’s 2nd largest exchange. It has a market cap of more than $1 billion.

Waqar Zaka stated that his mission is to make Pakistani engineers prominent in the world of metaverse and blockchain.

He further added that individuals who don’t have any degree or have skills of coding on GOLANG or any coding that helps TenUp to grow can contact him.