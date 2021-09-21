Waqar Zaka is partnering and investing at NED University

Syed AhadWeb Editor

21st Sep, 2021. 08:26 pm
Waqar Zaka

Waqar Zaka is partnering and investing at NED University to introduce the first metaverse project of Pakistan.

It would be a great use case for his earlier launched blockchain-based project formed by a similar University, TenUp.

TenUp is Pakistan’s first blockchain-based product that is listed on the world’s 2nd largest exchange. It has a market cap of more than $1 billion.

Waqar Zaka stated that his mission is to make Pakistani engineers prominent in the world of metaverse and blockchain.

He further added that individuals who don’t have any degree or have skills of coding on GOLANG or any coding that helps TenUp to grow can contact him.

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

6 mins ago
CDWP recommends two projects for Ecnec approval

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), presided over...
36 mins ago
Progress on establishment of International E-payment Gateway reviewed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin presided over the...
40 mins ago
Pakistan equity market remains bearish; Index losses 519.36 points

KARACHI: Pakistan Stocks started the day on a positive note supported by...
49 mins ago
Ripple price prediction: XRP price in a similar boat as ETH

Ripple price sliced through a demand region reaching from $1.012 to $0.964...
1 hour ago
Financial sector must promote policy focusing on women’s access: Sima Kamil

ISLAMABAD: State Bank of Pakistan’s Deputy Governor Sima Kamil urged the ‘financial...
1 hour ago
Ethereum price prediction: ETH price attempts to arrive at the safe zone

Ethereum price was on a fit uptrend after the September 7 clatter,...