Private schools’ body rejects winter vacations schedule

LAHORE: All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) has categorically rejected the proposal of winter vacations in schools.

APPSF President Kashif Mirza chaired a meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) to review the current situation.

The federation said in a press release that the students have already suffered irreparable educational loss owing to poor governance and policies of authorities during the Covid-19 pandemic, dengue outbreak, and smog.

Read more AIOU to open office in Afghanistan to promote education

APPSF said it issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for schools to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of diseases.

Mirza criticised that everything remained open even during the pandemic’s peak but doors were closed on education.

The official asserted that the closure of schools would deprive more than 75 million students of their fundamental right to education.

Read more Education takes biggest chunk of Saudi public spending in 2022

Commenting on remote learning, Mirza claimed only two per cent of students from the elite have access to online learning.

The federation called for measures to enroll out-of-school children across the country. It also demanded that the students and staff of private and public schools must be vaccinated against Covid-19 on priority.