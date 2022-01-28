Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 11:19 pm

Ex-VC, registrar of Sargodha University acquitted in misuse of authority case

A view of Sargodha University building. Image: File

An accountability court on Friday acquitted former vice chancellor and registrar of the Sargodha University in a reference of misuse of authority and illegal appointments.

Presiding Judge Azizullah Kallu announced the verdict on the acquittal applications of the accused persons and acquitted them of the charges.

Read more: RUDP: LHC says government can not acquire farmland without changing law

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed the reference against Dr Akram Chaudhry, the former vice chancellor, and Rao Asghar Jamil, the former registrar, in 2019 alleging them of establishing sub-campuses of the university unlawfully and making illegal appointments.

The accused persons through their counsel contended that they had no role in the establishment of the sub-campuses as the same had been established with the approval of the Higher Education Commission. They said their offices had no power to make appointments as the same had been approved by a committee.

Read more: SHC orders criminal proceedings against Karachi jail authorities

They argued that the NAB failed to produce any evidence against them in its investigation or during the trial proceedings.

