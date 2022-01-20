Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 04:57 pm

Students below 12 years to attend schools thrice a week: Sindh govt

The Sindh secretary education said the Covid-19 testing would be conducted at educational institutes as well.

KARACHI: The Sindh secretary of education on Thursday announced that students below 12 years will attend schools thrice a week with 50 per cent attendance across the province.

Bol news reported that students above 12 years will take their regular classes with 100 per cent attendance. It will be obligatory for them to get themselves vaccinated before February 1. They will be allowed to attend educational classes if they have received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine.

Read more: Sindh health department decides to conduct Covid-19 tests at schools

The secretary of education said that the decision in this regard was taken in the light of instructions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

He said the Covid-19 testing would be conducted at educational institutes as well.

On January 16, the Sindh health department had decided to conduct coronavirus tests at schools across the province.

A notification in this regard was issued to all the district health officers, Bol news had reported. As per details, 100 samples would be collected from schools in each district. Then the samples will be sent to Dow Hospital’s Coronavirus testing lab.

The health department would inform the Sindh task force on coronavirus about the results of the Covid tests.

Read more: Sindh decides to continue educational activities amid rising Covid cases

The Coronavirus Task Force would decide whether to keep the school closed or open in view of the ratio of the viral disease.

