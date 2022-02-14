Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 03:26 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Robbers gang-rape woman in Karachi

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 03:26 pm
Robbers gang-rape woman in Karachi

A woman was allegedly been gang-raped at gunpoint during a robbery bid in Karachi’s Surjhani Town—Representative Image

KARACHI: A woman was allegedly been gang-raped at gunpoint during a robbery bid in Karachi’s Surjani Town, BOL News reported on Monday.

The horrifying incident was reported on Sunday night in Sujrani Town Sector 7-A, where three suspected robbers barged into the house and made the family members hostage at gunpoint.

After looting valuables, the robbers held the girl at gunpoint and gang-raped her. The muggers fled the crime scene safely, according to police, who added that efforts were being made to apprehend those responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, the alleged rape victim’s medical examination cannot be carried out owing to the absence of a female medical-legal office (MLO) at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Read more: Usman Mirza, GT Road rape, Jatoi cases big challenges for judicial system: Fawad

Last year in November, a 10-year-old was raped and killed in Khairpur district.

The victim, a Hindu boy, had gone missing from the Babarlu Bypass area since Friday evening. Relatives of the child started searching for him, but to no avail. In the night, they found the boy’s tortured body from a vacant plot in the area.

According to the initial report of the police, the boy was sexually abused before he was murdered. The police said the boy was strangulated using a rope.

Read more:  Arrested factory owner in Lahore gang-rape case claims victims made false claims

This incident of rape and murder has caused grief and anger in the minority community.

Meanwhile, police have arrested three suspects involved in sexually abusing children in Kharian. The suspects have been identified as Gibran, Makhdoom and Mustafa. The incidents of rape took place within the limits of Kakrali and Saraye Alamgir police stations. Cases have been registered against them in both the police stations.

Read More

2 hours ago
Man held for making ‘fake’ emergency call

RAWALPINDI: Sadiqabad Police on Monday have arrested a man for making a...
2 hours ago
Moonis Elahi says PM should tell friends ‘don’t panic’ by Shahbaz’s meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) MNA Chaudhry Moonis Elahi on Monday said...
2 hours ago
PM's statement against 18th amendment condemnable: Sherry Rehman

Senator Sherry Rehman criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and condemned...
3 hours ago
PTI govt to defeat Opposition’s no-confidence motion against PM Imran, says Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday that the Pakistan...
3 hours ago
Nawabshah killings: Culprits should be brought to justice, demands FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi strongly condemned the killing of six people,...
3 hours ago
PM Imran expresses confidence over PML-Q’s support for PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday expressed complete confidence over...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
Senior Management Course participants call on Punjab chief secretary

LAHORE: Participants of 39th Senior Management Course (SMC), National Institute of Management...
pakistan
5 mins ago
Pakistan adds 2,662 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has recorded 2,662 new COVID-19 cases over the last...
11 mins ago
SC turns down KP govt plea for holding local body election on new date

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday turned down the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
15 mins ago
Bobby Deol starrer Love Hostel’s spine-tingling trailer is out

The Bobby Deol starrer film Love Hostel’s trailer is out and took...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600