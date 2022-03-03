Microsoft signs agreement with Sindh govt for digitalisation of education system

The agreement was signed based on Microsoft Educational Transformation Framework (ETF) under which Microsoft is committed to make digital transformation in the educational sector more successful and organised. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Microsoft has signed an Educational Transformation Agreement (ETA) agreement with two major departments of the government of Sindh, the School Education and Literacy Department (SELD) and Sindh Education Foundation (SEF).

The agreement was signed based on Microsoft Educational Transformation Framework (ETF) under which Microsoft is committed to make digital transformation in the educational sector more successful and organised.

The aim of this alliance is to strengthen the education sector across Sindh by unleashing the potential of Information Communication Technologies (ICT) at every level. Under this agreement, Microsoft will conduct several workshops, training sessions, webinars and other joint activities in Sindh involving the key stakeholders.

The first step of collaboration is to work with leadership of the Sindh education to discuss and develop tailor-made digital transformation strategies. In this context, a number of change management workshops with the leadership will be conducted to help smoothen out the digitisation process in the Sindh education sector.

Read more: Microsoft reports surging net income in second quarter

The Microsoft specialists are also committed to train the Sindh government in designing, planning, and implementing cloud solutions through its cloud certification programmes and producing MIE Master trainers who will impart technology learning on behalf of Microsoft.

On the occasion of signing the agreement, Jibran Jamshad, Country Education Lead at Microsoft Corporation stated, “The agreement will prove to be a roadmap for both parties in bridging the gap between education and employability through information communication technology.

He further added that since the education sector in Pakistan demanded a great deal of change in terms of digitalisation, the provincial government was already connecting with various educational institutions.

“We are closely working with a number of private and public sector institutions in developing customised educational products and services. This partnership with the Sindh government is another step towards this goal to transform education sector in Sindh province,” he said.

The secretary school education and literacy department, Sindh, Ghulam Akbar Laghari expressed his views at the occasion, “We are proud to be partnered with Microsoft in digitalising the education system in Sindh. Under this partnership, we have developed SELD learning hub application and digital classrooms to cater the educational needs of students in current emergency situations.”

Another significant aspect of this ETA is to help Sindh education sector take benefit from the latest Microsoft technologies including Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure Microsoft teams and much more.

Developing these skills, students, faculties and educators will be able to learn, collaborate, create content and share resources using the power of various Microsoft tools.

This will enable the education sector to keep flowing and performing even in emergency situations like global pandemic.