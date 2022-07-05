Indian plane with 138 passengers makes emergency landing in Karachi

A Dubai-bound Indian flight makes an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport

The flight was carrying 138 passengers from New Delhi to Dubai

The permission was granted to the SpiceJet flight SG-11 on humanitarian grounds

KARACHI: A Dubai-bound Indian plane makes an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport Karachi due to a technical fault.

The flight carrying 138 passengers from New Delhi to Dubai developed a technical fault in mid-air when the flight captain sought emergency landing permission in Pakistan’s airspace, Aviation sources said.

The permission was granted to the SpiceJet flight SG-11 on humanitarian grounds, added the sources. The passengers were disembarked at the transit lounge where they were served refreshments.

The Indian airline also issued a statement in this regard, “The aircraft landed safely at Karachi. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments.”

