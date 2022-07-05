Advertisement
Edition: English
Indian plane with 138 passengers makes emergency landing in Karachi

  • A Dubai-bound Indian flight makes an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport
  • The flight was carrying 138 passengers from New Delhi to Dubai
  • The permission was granted to the SpiceJet flight SG-11 on humanitarian grounds
KARACHI: A Dubai-bound Indian plane makes an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport Karachi due to a technical fault.

The flight carrying 138 passengers from New Delhi to Dubai developed a technical fault in mid-air when the flight captain sought emergency landing permission in Pakistan’s airspace, Aviation sources said.

The permission was granted to the SpiceJet flight SG-11 on humanitarian grounds, added the sources. The passengers were disembarked at the transit lounge where they were served refreshments.

The Indian airline also issued a statement in this regard, “The aircraft landed safely at Karachi. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments.”

