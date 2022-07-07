One million hajj pilgrims reach Mina for Hajj rituals

Around one million Hajj Pilgrims have gathered in the ‘City of Tents’ and recited Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik as Hajj rituals of 2022 began on Thursday

MINA: Around one million Hajj Pilgrims have gathered in the ‘City of Tents’ and recited Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik as Hajj rituals of 2022 began on Thursday.

According to the BOL News report, in Mina, Pakistani pilgrims are being accommodated near ‘Jamarat’ in Old Minaret. The one million Hajj pilgrims will offer prayers tonight, and Hujjaj will proceed to Arafat on Friday to perform the ‘Waqoof-e-Arafat’, the Rukn-e-Azam of the Hajj. The worshippers will listen to the sermon of Hajj at Masjid-e-Nimra in Maidan-e-Arafat.

The Saudi Arabian government has made excellent arrangements for the Hajj pilgrims in Mina. New tents are made of fireproof material and provide a high standard of protection. The comfortable tents are equipped with state-of-the-art Air Conditioned (AC) systems. For the best services in the Mina, the worshippers applauded the management of Hajj. Pilgrims prayed for the betterment and peace of the country.

The Hujjaj will stay in Mina till the 13th of Zilhajj, while most of the pilgrims will leave Mina after the 12th of Zilhajj.