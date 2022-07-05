PESHAWAR: 67 animals died from lumpy skin disease in 24-hours

PESHAWAR: Almost 67 animals have died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in 24 hours from lumpy skin disease, a spokesperson of the Department of Livestock told BOL News.

A spokesperson for the province’s Livestock Department stated, “According to the information, 631 animals have perished in KP, and the mortality rate is fast growing in the region.” The spokesperson further said that 112 animals in the Kuram agency died from the fatal lumpy skin virus, while 85 animals died in Peshawar and 80 animals perished in the Bannu division of the province.

As per the details, during the 24 hours in KP, 775 animals were affected by the lumpy skin disease. The total number of affected animals by the disease has increased up to 13, 856 in KP.

Furthermore, the spokesperson apprised that the southern region of the province was more affected by the Lumpy Skin disease. More than 94,000 animals have reportedly been vaccinated so far.

Also Read Indian plane with 138 passengers makes emergency landing in Karachi A Dubai-bound Indian flight makes an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport...

Advertisement

Eid ul Azha is just around the corner, and the lumpy skin disease has risen concerns for the animal buyers for sacrifice. The livestock department made it mandatory for cattle farms to vaccinate every animal before selling it to the buyers.