Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • PESHAWAR: 67 animals died from lumpy skin disease in 24-hours
PESHAWAR: 67 animals died from lumpy skin disease in 24-hours

PESHAWAR: 67 animals died from lumpy skin disease in 24-hours

Articles
Advertisement
PESHAWAR: 67 animals died from lumpy skin disease in 24-hours

lumpy skin disease

Advertisement

PESHAWAR: Almost 67 animals have died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in 24 hours from lumpy skin disease, a spokesperson of the Department of Livestock told BOL News.

A spokesperson for the province’s Livestock Department stated, “According to the information, 631 animals have perished in KP, and the mortality rate is fast growing in the region.” The spokesperson further said that 112 animals in the Kuram agency died from the fatal lumpy skin virus, while 85 animals died in Peshawar and 80 animals perished in the Bannu division of the province.

As per the details, during the 24 hours in KP, 775 animals were affected by the lumpy skin disease. The total number of affected animals by the disease has increased up to 13, 856 in KP.

Furthermore, the spokesperson apprised that the southern region of the province was more affected by the Lumpy Skin disease. More than 94,000 animals have reportedly been vaccinated so far.

Also Read

Indian plane with 138 passengers makes emergency landing in Karachi
Indian plane with 138 passengers makes emergency landing in Karachi

A Dubai-bound Indian flight makes an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport...

Advertisement

Eid ul Azha is just around the corner, and the lumpy skin disease has risen concerns for the animal buyers for sacrifice. The livestock department made it mandatory for cattle farms to vaccinate every animal before selling it to the buyers.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PM Shehbaz asks Modi to hold talks to resolve Kashmir issue
PM Shehbaz asks Modi to hold talks to resolve Kashmir issue
Few hours to selection of caretaker CM Punjab
Few hours to selection of caretaker CM Punjab
ECP contempt case: Imran Khan, others get last chance for appearance
ECP contempt case: Imran Khan, others get last chance for appearance
PTI to mull over plan of return to assembly, vote of confidence
PTI to mull over plan of return to assembly, vote of confidence
Weather update: Another cold wave to hit Karachi this week
Weather update: Another cold wave to hit Karachi this week
ECP says no complaint of rigging received with concrete evidence
ECP says no complaint of rigging received with concrete evidence
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story