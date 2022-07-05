THARPARKAR: Strict actions taken by CM Sindh for Deer hunting

Strict actions were taken on Tuesday under the direction of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah against illegal hunting of deer by wildlife department officials

Deputy Conservator of Mirpurkhas Division Riaz Rind, Wildlife Game Officer Tharparkar Abdul Ghafoor Sirhindi, and Game Watcher Basheer Khaskheli have been suspended

Sources claim that the report of the incident would be submitted to the secretary wildlife department within ten days after conducting an investigation.

According to the details, when it comes to protecting endangered species, the Sindh Wildlife Department has been unable to enforce the restriction on hunting Advertisement

THARPARKAR: Strict actions were taken on Tuesday under the direction of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah against illegal hunting of deer by wildlife department officials. The CM suspended three officers of the Department of Forest and Wildlife, BOL News reports.

As per the details, Deputy Conservator of Mirpurkhas Division Riaz Rind, Wildlife Game Officer Tharparkar Abdul Ghafoor Sirhindi, and Game Watcher Basheer Khaskheli have been suspended.

Murad Ali Shah questioned, “Who gave the orders to hunt the deer in the wildlife of Thar? The officer of wildlife Ejaz Talpur is directed to investigate this matter.”



Advertisement

Sources claim that the report of the incident would be submitted to the secretary wildlife department within ten days after conducting an investigation.Earlier today, residents of the Tharparkar area of Sindh apprehended five deer hunters in the forest near Mithi.

The locals punished the accused deer shooters by tying their wrists behind their backs. After receiving word of what had happened, police arrived and took the accused shooters to the nearby Mithi police station. The five hunters hailing from Umerkot, have been charged in connection with the incident.

Also Read PESHAWAR: 67 animals died from lumpy skin disease in 24-hours PESHAWAR: Almost 67 animals have died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in 24...

According to the details, when it comes to protecting endangered species, the Sindh Wildlife Department has been unable to enforce the restriction on hunting. Five hunters were captured by the furious townspeople after they had already shot eight deer.