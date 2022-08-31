BOL News anchor Jameel Farooqui was released from Adiala Jail and Earlier, the court ordered the release of Jameel on bail for a surety bond of 100,000

While the case was being heard by Judge Rakshanda Shaheen, the prosecutor for Jameel Farooqui told the court that a folder of pictures was found on the mobile

“What are the shreds of evidence that those pictures are updated on the media?” asked Judge Rakshanda Shaheen

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: BOL News anchor Jameel Farooqui was released from Adiala Jail on Wednesday evening. Outside the jail, he was welcomed by Bol TV team, which came to receive him, BOL News reported.

Earlier, the court ordered the release of Jameel Farooqui on bail for a surety bond of 100,000.

According to the details, while the case was being heard by Judge Rakshanda Shaheen, the prosecutor for Jameel Farooqui told the court that a folder of pictures was found on the mobile. To which the lawyer for the FIA responded and said that these pictures are objectionable.

“What are the shreds of evidence that those pictures are updated on the media?” asked Judge Rakshanda Shaheen.

Earlier, Bol News anchor Jameel Farooqui appeared in court as the hearing is going on in Yasir Chaudhry’s court on Sunday.

Advertisement

As per details, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has requested for further extension of the physical remand of Jameel Farooqui.

FIA officials in their report said that they have recovered the video from Jameel Farooqui and he should also investigate the people to whom this video has been sent by FIA.

According to the reports, FIA officials are to recover some other related equipment from Jameel Farooqui and opposition to remand by Farooqui’s counsel Mian Ali Ashfaq.

Also Read FIA presents anchor Jameel Farooqui in court Anchor Jameel Farooqui appears in court for case hearing. FIA has requested...

However, Anchor’s lawyer Mian Ashfaq Ali read the details of his video in court. Whereas, he said that FIA has recovered the video which was on YouTube.

Jameel’s attorney added that if bar consuls and journalists will not speak about torture in custody, then who will speak? He said that The Supreme Court forgives the criticism and instead of that Islamabad police arrested him.