Terrorist Qari Sami killed during operation in N. Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Mir Ali district of North Waziristan, resulting in the death of state terrorist Qari Sami, who was involved in attacks on security forces and civilians, according to a statement released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the details provided by the military media wing, during the intelligence-based operation, a fierce exchange of fire was reported from both sides. The Pakistan Army personnel responded to the fire exchange with fearlessness and killed the wanted state terrorist. Moreover, weapons were also recovered from the terrorist killed during the operation.

ISPR statement mentioned that the residents of Mir Ali have fully supported the operation to end terrorism in the region.

Earlier, on August 14, an explosive device exploded in the Baraal area of Dir. Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in the incident.

Martyred Sepoy Sajid Ali belonged to Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while Sepoy Adnan Mumtaz hailed from Poonch district Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The military’s press wing said that the clearance operation against terrorists in the area is going on, and Pakistan forces are determined to eliminate terrorism from the country.