Live Update: Imran Khan joins BOL News as Senior Anchorperson

BOL News has announced that renowned journalist and anchorperson Mr. Imran Khan has joined as a Senior Anchorperson.

Imran Riaz Khan is a prominent journalist and TV anchor in Pakistan. He has worked on a number of TV channels and enjoys a wide range of journalistic experience and professional excellence.

Due to his political acumen and analysis, he remains the biggest and most sought-after name in the media industry today. Imran Riaz Khan has also achieved immense popularity on YouTube and will now grace the screen on BOL News.