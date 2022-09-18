Live Update: Imran Khan joins BOL News as Senior Anchorperson

BOL News has announced that renowned journalist and anchorperson Mr. Imran Khan has joined as a Senior Anchorperson.
Imran Riaz Khan is a prominent journalist and TV anchor in Pakistan. He has worked on a number of TV channels and enjoys a wide range of journalistic experience and professional excellence.
Due to his political acumen and analysis, he remains the biggest and most sought-after name in the media industry today. Imran Riaz Khan has also achieved immense popularity on YouTube and will now grace the screen on BOL News.
Speaking to BOL News outside a flood-relief camp, Imran Khan said he was looking forward to joining the channel after staying off-air for several months. Imran Khan said he will continue to speak the truth until he receives support.
Globally acclaimed journalist and anchor Mr. Imran Khan has been appointed as the Senior Anchorperson of BOL News. Imran Khan is a renowned name in the field of journalism. With his gentle tone and unique style, Imran Khan started his journalistic career as an anchorperson. In his illustrious career, he has been affiliated with several private channels and newspapers as a revered news analyst. Using his sound political insight, he always comes up with bold facts and exposes the real...
Globally Acclaimed Journalist and Anchorperson, Mr. Imran Khan has been appointed as the Senior Anchorperson of BOL News.
