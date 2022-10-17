The Nishtar Medical University Multan employees Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Sajjad Nasir and Abdul Rauf have been removed from their positions.

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday directed to suspend three doctors, as many staff members of Nishtar Hospital Multan and two SHOs of the relevant police stations for negligence in the matter of disrespect of dead bodies.

“Following the incident of Nishtar Hospital Multan. In the light of the inquiry report, three doctors of the hospital, three employees and two SHOs of the concerned police stations responsible for negligence have been suspended. Professor Dr Maryam Ashraf, Dr Abdul Wahab and Dr Sirat Abbas, head of the department of anatomy of Nishtar Medical University Multan, have been removed from their positions,” the Punjab chief minister wrote in a tweet.

Parvez Elahi said action would also be taken against those responsible for negligence under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act.

“In any case, such treatment of dead bodies is not acceptable. No matter how much this heinous incident is condemned, it is less. In the religion of Islam, the teachings of funeral and burial of dead bodies are very clear. #NishtarHospital,” he tweeted

SHO Shah Rukan Alam Colony police station Umar Farooq and SHO Seetal Maari Saeed Siyal have been suspended.