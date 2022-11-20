Funeral prayer of Mufti Rafi Usmani offered in Karachi

Advertisement
KARACHI: The funeral prayer of Mufti-e-Azam Pakistan and Head of Darul Uloom Karachi Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani has been offered in Darul Uloom Karachi.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, important religious and social figures, and a huge number of people attended the funeral prayer.

Scholars, elders and political leaders across the country said that the void created by the death of Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani will never be filled.

Later, prominent religious scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani buried in the graveyard of Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi.

On the other hand, President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Mufti Rafi Usmani, a prominent religious scholar and president of Darul Uloom Karachi.

Earlier, Noted Islamic scholar and President of Darul Uloom Karachi Mufti Rafi Usmani passed away on Friday, Bol News reported.

The head of Darul Uloom Karachi was the Mufti e Azam Pakistan. He was the son of Mufti Shafi Usmani and the elder brother of Mufti Taqi Usmani.

 

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed sorrow over the demise of the renowned Islamic scholar and said it was a big tragedy for Islam. “Services of the Mufti for Islam are everlasting. May Allah (SWT) grant him the highest place in Jannat ul Firdous,” he said.

