Sindh Education Dept decides to take action against ghost staff

KARACHI: Sindh Education Department has decided to take action against ghost employees and suspend them immediately from their services.

The education department has released the list of ghost employees according to which 79 employees will be suspended.

These employees include 8 high school teachers, 8 junior school teachers, 10 primary school teachers, 4 Sindhi language teachers and 2 headmasters including non-teaching staff.

The Sindh Education Department said that all the employees belong to different schools of Karachi who have been absent from school for 8 months and were receiving salary despite their continuous absence.

Earlier, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has said that all possible steps will be taken by the government to solve the educational problems of the Sindh province.

Governor Kamran Tessori shared these views during a meeting with the President of the Graduates Forum, Abdul Qadir Khanzada held at the Governor’s House.

During the meeting, the promotion of education in the province, development of the social sector, provision of opportunities to the youth, and other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.