  • News
  • Pakistan
  • PIC Karachi organizes two-day training workshop on mobile journalism
PIC Karachi organizes two-day training workshop on mobile journalism

Articles
  • PIC organized the first training workshop of 2023
  • Journalists from newspapers, TV channels, websites participated.
  • Ayaz Khan, founder of MoJo Pakistan, served as master trainer
KARACHI: The Pakistan Information Center (PIC), a project of the Press Information Department (PID) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, organized a two-day training workshop on mobile journalism at a local hotel in Karachi.

The PIC organized the first training workshop of the year 2023 at Hotel Mehran on February 16 and 17, in which working journalists, citizen journalists, media students and teachers from different parts of Sindh including its capital, Karachi, participated for training. Multiple people joined the training program online as well.

During the two-day workshop, journalists from various newspapers, TV channels and websites, students of universities, media studies, teachers and citizen journalists were trained on ‘Mobile Journalism (MoJo)’. During the workshop, journalists were trained to report on time using fast and modern tools.

During the training, the participants were also taught about responsible use of mobile journalism, discouraging fake news and using mobile journalism as a responsible citizen.

During the two-day training workshop, Ayaz Khan, the founder of MoJo Pakistan, served as the master trainer, while Karachi Press Club President Saeed Sarbazi and Secretary Shoaib Ahmed, among other guests, also provided important suggestions and tips to the participants.

The training workshop was also attended by PID officers, Directorate of Electronic and Media Publications (DEMP), Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Radio Pakistan.

PID Director Khalid Mairaj Abbasi, Deputy Director Noman Moriani and Deputy Director Mohammad Irfan also specially participated in the workshop to learn the tools of mobile journalism as per the modern requirements.

At the end of the two-day training workshop, Director General (DG) Public Relations (PR) PID Madam Iram Tanweer presented the shields to the trainers and special guests while certificates were presented to the trainers.

So far, PIC Karachi has trained more than 500 journalists through workshops in Sindh.

The PIC overall has provided training to more than 3,000 journalists in all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Islamabad through various trainings.

