  Syed Muzammil Shah joins BOL News as Anchorperson
Syed Muzammil Shah joins BOL News as Anchorperson

Articles
  • Syed Muzammil Shah is an emerging journalist.
  • He has worked for several news channels.
  • He has worked as a news presenter and TV host.
BOL News is pleased to announce that journalist Mr. Syed Muzammil Shah has joined us as an Anchorperson.

Syed Muzammil Shah is an emerging journalist who has worked as an anchorperson for several news channels.

He has worked as a news presenter and TV host on various news channels. He is considered among the pioneers of digital media journalism in Pakistan and is widely popular on YouTube.

BOL News welcomes him on board our network. We have complete confidence that Syed Muzammil Shah has the ability and journalistic experience to take BOL News to even greater heights. We will provide all assistance as he embarks on a new journey on our channel.

Important PML-N leader joins PTI
The announcement was made during his meeting with Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry...

