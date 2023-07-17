Lahore International Airport Temporarily Closed to Address Bird Strike Concerns

Lahore Allama Iqbal International Airport temporarily closed due to bird strike concerns.

Flight operations suspended from 5 am to 8 am for two months.

Precautionary measures taken to ensure safety and mitigate risks for passengers, aircraft, and birds.

Advertisement

The Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has taken the decision to temporarily close Lahore Allama Iqbal International Airport due to concerns over bird strikes on the runway.

The closure aims to minimize the risk of bird collisions with planes during takeoff and landing. As per the notice, flight operations will be suspended from 5 am to 8 am for a two-month period. All airlines, both domestic and international, have been notified and instructed to adjust their flight schedules accordingly to accommodate the restricted hours.

Precautionary measures have been implemented to prioritize the safety of passengers and aircraft by mitigating the potential hazards associated with bird strikes on the runway. The airport authorities are actively working to ensure smooth operations during working hours while reducing risks for passengers, aircraft, and birds alike.

Also Read Lahore Weather Update: Significant Rains Expected During the Week Lahore Weather Update - According to met office, the monsoon winds coming...