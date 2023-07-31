Pakistan, China sign six agreements, MoUs for promotion of bilateral ties

Pakistan and China have signed six agreements and MOUs for promotion of bilateral cooperation.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the visiting Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Islamabad on Monday.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and the Vice Chairman of National Development and Reforms Commission of People’s Republic of China signed the document on the joint cooperation committee of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The second document signed by Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and the Vice Chairman of National Development and Reforms Commission of People’s Republic of China was related to the establishment of an experts exchange mechanism within the framework of CPEC.

The third document was signed by the Secretary Ministry of National Food Security Zafar Hassan and the Chinese Charge D’Affaires Pang Chunxue for the export of dried Chillies from Pakistan to China.

Member Planning of National Highway Authority Asim Amin and Chinese Charge D’Affaires Pang Chunxue signed the fourth document on the realignment of Karakoram Highway Phase II project feasibility study.

The two sides also signed through diplomatic channels the MOU on Industrial Workers’ Exchange Program.

The two sides agreed to promote the strategic ML-1 project.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the documents signed today are aimed at further enhancing economic relations between Pakistan and China.

The Prime Minister said under the CPEC, more than twenty-five billion dollars’ worth of investment has taken place in Pakistan’s power and hydel sector, road infrastructure and public transport.

He said we are now entering the second phase of the CPEC which will envisage investments in sectors such as agriculture and information technology.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is absolutely ready to contribute towards Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision of shared destiny of progress and prosperity. He said both ML-1 and Karachi circular railway projects are of immense importance, expressing the confidence that both the sides will successfully achieve these and many other projects. He was confident that this will help Pakistan stand on its own feet. He said we will emulate the Chinese model of development to achieve peace and prosperity in the country.

The Prime Minister said both Pakistan and China enjoy a unique relationship. He said we are all weather friends, iron brothers and this friendship will continue and will not tolerate any obstacles in its way.