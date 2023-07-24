PTI chairman challenge ban on airing speeches in LHC

PTI lawyers Sulaiman Akram Raja, Sameer Khosa Advocates have filed the application

Ban on chairman PTI’s speeches is a violation of fundamental rights, stance.

Request court to quash PEMRA’s ban order.

PTI chairman on Monday challenged the PEMRA’s move of banning speech coverage on media in the Lahore High Court.

PTI chief’s lawyers Sulaiman Akram Raja and Sameer Khosa Advocates filed the application in LHC.

Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) had been made party in the petition.

The position taken stated that the LHC had suspended the notification of PEMRA ban adding that despite the suspension of notification; TV channels are being prevented from broadcasting chairman PTI’s speeches.

The application mentioned that the ban on chairman PTI’s speeches is a violation of fundamental rights adding that TV channels are facing pressure from PEMRA to not air the former prime minister’s speeches.

The petition requested the court to quash PEMRA’s ban order mentioning that PEMRA had not been complying with the court order.