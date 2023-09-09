Easy Steps to Apply and Renew Your Driving License Online in Pakistan

Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone’s ‘Jawan’ Connection to ‘Om Shanti Om’
Obtaining a driver’s license in Pakistan without hassles has consistently been a topic of conversation among drivers. Some drivers endured lengthy waits at official centers, while others opted to drive without a license. Here’s a straightforward method for applying and monitoring your application using DLIMS Tracking.
In light of recent traffic law reforms, a surge of vehicle owners is flocking to licensing centers to obtain their licenses. In the past, those seeking a driving license had to physically visit an authorized center with the required documents, often enduring multiple visits and a driving test. However, here’s some good news: the government has simplified the process for drivers. They’ve introduced the Driving License Information Management System (DLIMS), allowing you to apply for a license online and have it delivered to your doorstep. In this article, we’ve compiled all the information you need to apply for and verify your driving license online, including DLIMS tracking. By the end of this article, you’ll also know how to track the delivery of your driving license through DLIMS. Let’s dive in!
To initiate your online driver’s license application, visit the DLIMS website and commence by selecting the ‘Apply Now’ button available on the homepage. You can access the comprehensive list of necessary documents, which you’ll need to bring to the center, on the DLIMS website.
On the website, you’ll discover various options available, such as obtaining a Learner’s permit, acquiring a Permanent license, securing an International license, requesting a Duplicate license, seeking an Endorsement, and renewing your permit.
Please keep in mind that you need to be a minimum of 18 years old to seek a Learner’s permit as a prerequisite for obtaining a driver’s license. The Learner’s permit is valid for a period of six months.
You first need a learner’s permit to get your driving license. You can easily apply for the Learner’s permit on DLIMS.
If you possess a driver’s license and wish to check its current status, you can do so effortlessly via DLIMS. Simply input your CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card) into the portal. After this step, the system will prompt you to confirm a captcha code. Upon successful submission of the captcha, you can access information about your license, such as its date of issuance, validity period, and expiration date.
Please be aware that if the system displays a message stating ‘No data found,’ it is advisable to double-check the accuracy of the entered CNIC number and then click the Track button once more.
you want to apply for a duplicate driving license, you must bring the following documents.
To apply for the renewal of your driver’s license, you will need the following documents.
sources suggest that only individuals with biometric-verified CNICs may obtain a driver’s license in Pakistan. Additionally, we want to draw attention to another legal provision: if you possess a driver’s license or are underage and are involved in an accident resulting in a fatality, you could face a murder FIR (First Information Report) being filed against you as the driver.
