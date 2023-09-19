How you can get E-Driving License in Punjab – Step-by-Step Guide

Punjab Police has launched an e-driving license service province-wide.

People can now readily secure a digital copy of their driving license via the DLMIS website.

The e-driving license permits a direct PDF download to mobile devices.

Advertisement

Punjab Police has launched a convenient e-driving license service province-wide, bringing modernization and ease to residents. Through the user-friendly Driving License Information Management System (DLMIS) website, people can now easily obtain a digital copy of their driving license.

The e-driving license allows for a PDF version to be downloaded directly onto a mobile device, providing convenient access whenever required. This digital upgrade not only improves accessibility but also eliminates the necessity of carrying physical documents.

Alongside the digital license service, Punjab has greatly increased its driving license centers from a mere 45 to an impressive 200 throughout the province. This expansion is aimed at streamlining the licensing procedure and ensuring that essential services are easily accessible to residents.

It’s crucial to emphasize that acquiring an e-driving license necessitates first applying for a standard driving license. Below is a step-by-step guide to obtaining your e-driving license in Punjab:

Visit the official DLMIS website at dlims.punjab.gov. Advertisement Go to the ‘License Info Tab’ and select ‘E-License.’ Enter your CNIC (computerized national identity card) and select your date of birth. Verify your identity by checking the “I’m not a robot” box, and then click on ‘Verify.’ Finally, download your E-Driving License seamlessly, and you’re good to go!

This remarkable shift to digital not only enhances accessibility but also streamlines the entire process, ensuring that the people of Punjab can enjoy the advantages of modern technology for their driving licenses. Embrace the future of licensing with Punjab’s e-driving license service.

Advertisement

Also Read ECP has released details of number of voters in country ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday released the data...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.