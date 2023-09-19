How you can get E-Driving License in Punjab – Step-by-Step Guide

ECP has released details of number of voters in country
Punjab Police has launched a convenient e-driving license service province-wide, bringing modernization and ease to residents. Through the user-friendly Driving License Information Management System (DLMIS) website, people can now easily obtain a digital copy of their driving license.
The e-driving license allows for a PDF version to be downloaded directly onto a mobile device, providing convenient access whenever required. This digital upgrade not only improves accessibility but also eliminates the necessity of carrying physical documents.
Alongside the digital license service, Punjab has greatly increased its driving license centers from a mere 45 to an impressive 200 throughout the province. This expansion is aimed at streamlining the licensing procedure and ensuring that essential services are easily accessible to residents.
It’s crucial to emphasize that acquiring an e-driving license necessitates first applying for a standard driving license. Below is a step-by-step guide to obtaining your e-driving license in Punjab:
This remarkable shift to digital not only enhances accessibility but also streamlines the entire process, ensuring that the people of Punjab can enjoy the advantages of modern technology for their driving licenses. Embrace the future of licensing with Punjab’s e-driving license service.
