LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced on Monday its intention to file a petition with the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to regain the party’s iconic ‘bat’ symbol. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recently declared the PTI’s intra-party polls “unconstitutional” and revoked its claim to the electoral symbol, potentially affecting the party’s participation in upcoming elections.

PTI central spokesperson Moazzam Butt told a private TV channel that the PHC would be the chosen venue, with the petition prepared and ready for submission on Tuesday. The party aims to expedite the process, urging the court to nullify the ECP’s decision and deem it illegal.

The central spokesperson criticized the ECP’s ruling, attributing it to a petition filed by an “irrelevant person,” referring to former PTI member Akbar S Babar. Babar contested the intra-party elections held on December 2, alleging irregularities and prompting the ECP’s intervention.

Following the ECP’s decision, not only did the PTI lose its electoral symbol, but Barrister Gohar Khan’s election as chairman was also declared illegal. Gohar, expressing hope for the symbol’s restoration, criticized the ECP and anticipated support from the courts.