Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update today

Islamabad, the capital city is wrapped in a cool 21°C, accompanied by a RealFeel® of 21°C and a slight breeze from the west at 13 km/h. However, amidst the hazy sunshine, Islamabad faces a weather concern — the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 101, categorizing it as “Unhealthy.”
Current Weather Conditions:
- Temperature: 21°C, RealFeel® 21°C, RealFeel Shade™ 19°C
- Wind: W at 13 km/h, with gusts reaching 19 km/h
- Conditions: Hazy Sunshine
Air Quality Update (12/25):
- AQI: 101 (Unhealthy)
- Health Advisory: Immediate health effects can be felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Outdoor activity is to be limited.
Today’s Weather Forecast (12/25):
- High: 23°C, RealFeel® 22°C
- Conditions: Hazy Sunshine
Tonight’s Forecast (12/25):
- Low: 8°C, RealFeel® 9°C
- Conditions: Clear to partly cloudy
Tomorrow’s Forecast (12/26):
- High/Low: 21°C/7°C, RealFeel® 21°C
- Conditions: Hazy Sunshine
Current Health and Activities Advisory:
- Pollutants: High levels of dust and dander, leading to increased sinus pressure.
- Activities: While running and lawn mowing are considered good, caution is advised due to very high outdoor pests.
As Islamabad navigates through this weather pattern, residents are advised to be mindful of air quality. Sensitive groups should take precautions, and all residents are encouraged to limit outdoor activities.
Rawalpindi, Punjab
Rawalpindi the city is under the gentle touch of a cool 20°C, with a RealFeel® matching the temperature at 20°C and a subtle breeze from the west at 15 km/h. The day unfolds with hazy sunshine, but concerns arise as the Air Quality Index (AQI) hits 95, categorizing it as “Poor.”
Current Weather Conditions:
- Temperature: 20°C, RealFeel® 20°C, RealFeel Shade™ 18°C
- Wind: W at 15 km/h, with gusts reaching 27 km/h
- Conditions: Hazy Sunshine
Air Quality Update (12/25):
- AQI: 95 (Poor)
- Health Advisory: The air has reached a high level of pollution, posing risks for sensitive groups. Individuals experiencing difficulty breathing or throat irritation are advised to limit outdoor activities.
Today’s Weather Forecast (12/25):
- High: 22°C, RealFeel® 22°C
- Conditions: Hazy Sunshine
Tonight’s Forecast (12/25):
- Low: 8°C, RealFeel® 8°C
- Conditions: Mostly clear
Tomorrow’s Forecast (12/26):
- High/Low: 21°C/7°C, RealFeel® 21°C
- Conditions: Hazy Sunshine
Current Health and Activities Advisory:
- Pollutants: High levels of dust and dander, leading to increased sinus pressure.
- Activities: While running and lawn mowing are considered good, caution is advised due to very high outdoor pests.
As Rawalpindi navigates through this weather pattern, residents are encouraged to prioritize health. Sensitive groups should be cautious of immediate health effects, and all residents are advised to limit outdoor activities.
