Latest weather update today Karachi, Hyderabad

Karachi, a bustling metropolis by the sea, is currently immersed in a warm afternoon with the temperature soaring to 21°C. However, the sunny weather comes with a challenge – a very unhealthy air quality, urging residents to take precautions. Let’s explore the current weather conditions and what Karachiites can expect in the hours ahead.
Current Weather Conditions:
- Temperature: 21°C
- RealFeel®: 23°
- Air Quality Index (AQI): 215 (Very Unhealthy)
- Wind: ENE 9 km/h
- Wind Gusts: 9 km/h
- Bright sunshine dominating the sky
Air Quality Concerns:
Karachi is currently grappling with a very unhealthy air quality, marked by an AQI of 215. Sensitive groups are advised to avoid outdoor activities as health effects will be immediately felt. Even healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation, prompting consideration of staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.
Health & Activities Recommendations:
- Dust & Dander: Extreme levels necessitate strict precautions for those with allergies or respiratory issues.
- Sinus Pressure: Extreme, requiring measures to minimize discomfort.
- Fishing: Poor conditions for fishing enthusiasts due to challenging air quality.
- Composting: Fair conditions for composting activities.
- Air Travel: Ideal conditions for air travel.
- Outdoor Pests: Extreme levels, urging residents to take precautions against outdoor pests.
Today’s Weather Forecast:
- High: 26°C
- RealFeel®: 25°
- A nice day with plenty of sun despite the challenging air quality.
Tonight’s Weather Forecast:
- Low: 14°C
- RealFeel®: 14°
- Clear skies offering a serene night in Karachi.
Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast:
- High: 27°C
- Low: 13°C
- RealFeel®: 26°
- Another nice day expected with plenty of sun, despite ongoing air quality concerns.
Hyderabad, Sindh
Hyderabad, a city with a rich cultural heritage, is currently facing challenging weather conditions with a temperature of 19°C at 12:21 PM. Despite the moderate temperature, the city is enveloped in hazardous air quality, urging residents to exercise caution. Let’s delve into the current weather conditions and what Hyderabadis can expect in the coming hours.
Current Weather Snapshot:
- Temperature: 19°C
- RealFeel®: 22°
- Air Quality Index (AQI): 264 (Dangerous)
- Wind: SSE 9 km/h
- Wind Gusts: 17 km/h
- Hazy sunshine dominating the atmosphere
Air Quality Concerns:
Hyderabad is currently grappling with dangerous air quality, marked by an AQI of 264. Exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects for everyone. Residents are strongly advised to avoid outdoor activities to safeguard their well-being amidst these challenging air conditions.
Health & Activities Advisory:
- Dust & Dander: Extreme levels necessitate strict precautions for those with allergies or respiratory issues.
- Sinus Pressure: Extreme, requiring measures to minimize discomfort.
- Fishing: Poor conditions for fishing enthusiasts due to challenging air quality.
- Composting: Fair conditions for composting activities.
- Air Travel: Ideal conditions for air travel.
- Outdoor Pests: Very High levels, urging residents to take precautions against outdoor pests.
Today’s Weather Forecast:
- High: 23°C
- RealFeel®: 22°
- Hazy conditions persist throughout the day.
Tonight’s Weather Forecast:
- Low: 13°C
- RealFeel®: 12°
- Hazy night with limited visibility.
Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast:
- High: 24°C
- Low: 11°C
- RealFeel®: 24°
- Hazy conditions expected to continue.
