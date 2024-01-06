Latest weather update today Karachi, Hyderabad

Karachi, a bustling metropolis by the sea, is currently immersed in a warm afternoon with the temperature soaring to 21°C. However, the sunny weather comes with a challenge – a very unhealthy air quality, urging residents to take precautions. Let’s explore the current weather conditions and what Karachiites can expect in the hours ahead.

Current Weather Conditions:

Temperature: 21°C

RealFeel®: 23°

Wind: ENE 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: 9 km/h

Bright sunshine dominating the sky

Air Quality Concerns:

Karachi is currently grappling with a very unhealthy air quality, marked by an AQI of 215. Sensitive groups are advised to avoid outdoor activities as health effects will be immediately felt. Even healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation, prompting consideration of staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Health & Activities Recommendations:

Today’s Weather Forecast:

RealFeel®: 25°

A nice day with plenty of sun despite the challenging air quality.

Tonight’s Weather Forecast:

RealFeel®: 14°

Clear skies offering a serene night in Karachi.

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast:

Low: 13°C

RealFeel®: 26°

Another nice day expected with plenty of sun, despite ongoing air quality concerns.

Hyderabad, Sindh

Hyderabad, a city with a rich cultural heritage, is currently facing challenging weather conditions with a temperature of 19°C at 12:21 PM. Despite the moderate temperature, the city is enveloped in hazardous air quality, urging residents to exercise caution. Let’s delve into the current weather conditions and what Hyderabadis can expect in the coming hours.

Current Weather Snapshot:

Temperature: 19°C

RealFeel®: 22°

Air Quality Index (AQI): 264 (Dangerous)

Wind Gusts: 17 km/h

Hazy sunshine dominating the atmosphere

Air Quality Concerns:

Hyderabad is currently grappling with dangerous air quality, marked by an AQI of 264. Exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects for everyone. Residents are strongly advised to avoid outdoor activities to safeguard their well-being amidst these challenging air conditions.

Health & Activities Advisory:

Today’s Weather Forecast:

High: 23°C

Hazy conditions persist throughout the day.

Tonight’s Weather Forecast:

Low: 13°C

Hazy night with limited visibility.

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast:

High: 24°C

RealFeel®: 24°

Hazy conditions expected to continue.